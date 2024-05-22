One of the top prospects to visit Penn State Football this past weekend was class of 2026 four-star quarterback Dia Bell out of American Heritage High School down in Florida.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect currently ranked No. 42 overall in his class and spoke with Happy Valley Insider immediately following the visit to recap how it went.

“It was great,” Bell told HVI. “I really enjoy getting up there to visit and I have a very good relationship with the staff. It was a pretty laid back visit. My Grandfather brought me up and I got a chance to hang out with everybody again. We just talked ball for most of the time. PSU remains one of my top schools.”