One of Penn State's top defensive lineman targets in the 2025 recruiting class is returning to Happy Valley. Wise (MD) standout Trent Wilson announced on Thursday afternoon that he will be back on campus on January 20 for one of Penn State's upcoming Junior Days. Wilson is ranked as a member of the Rivals250 and a top-15 defensive tackle in the country.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive tackle also holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and USC.

Wilson has been a frequent visitor to Penn State. His upcoming visit will be his seventh to Penn State, he made five in 2023 including three during the season. "At Penn State, they treat me like family," Wilson told Happy Valley Insider. "It's never really a dull moment, I've been up there maybe three or four times and it's something new every time I arrive," he told Happy Valley Insider after one of those visits last year.



Penn State currently holds seven commitments in their 2025 recruiting class that ranks ninth in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

