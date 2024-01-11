Top defensive lineman target Trent Wilson sets return visit to Penn State
One of Penn State's top defensive lineman targets in the 2025 recruiting class is returning to Happy Valley. Wise (MD) standout Trent Wilson announced on Thursday afternoon that he will be back on campus on January 20 for one of Penn State's upcoming Junior Days.
Wilson is ranked as a member of the Rivals250 and a top-15 defensive tackle in the country.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive tackle also holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and USC.
Wilson has been a frequent visitor to Penn State. His upcoming visit will be his seventh to Penn State, he made five in 2023 including three during the season.
"At Penn State, they treat me like family," Wilson told Happy Valley Insider. "It's never really a dull moment, I've been up there maybe three or four times and it's something new every time I arrive," he told Happy Valley Insider after one of those visits last year.
Penn State currently holds seven commitments in their 2025 recruiting class that ranks ninth in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
WHY SUBSCRIBE TO HAPPY VALLEY INSIDER?
Not a subscriber? That's okay! It's never too late to subscribe to Happy Valley Insider. Not only will you get access to each week's full visitors list, but you'll also have the following perks to go along with your subscription!
* Access to The Lions Den, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Penn State fans as well as the Happy Valley Insider staff.
* In-depth analytics -- HVI and the Rivals Network partnered with PFF, the industry leader in analytics. Every week, HVI offers PFF grades, snap counts, and more, thanks to this fantastic partnership.
* Dedicated team coverage -- Happy Valley Insider is at every Penn State football practice open to the media and has the complete scoop via practice reports, video breakdowns, video interviews, and more!
* Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Penn State's efforts on the recruiting trail. Keep up to date with who Penn State is targeting from the day they're offered to the day they sign their letters of intent.
* All that, plus more, including access to our staff at HappyValleyInsider.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com.
Sign up now for a subscription to Happy Valley Insider and get your first 30 days free!
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board