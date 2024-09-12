Mater Dei already started their season off with a pair of wins over powerhouses Centennial (CA) and Bishop Gorman (NV). They'll now face one of the top teams out of Hawai'i as they'll take on Kahuku.

The Monarchs are obviously loaded with talent with 16 prospects on Mater Dei rated by Rivals including a pair of five-star talents in running back Jordan Davison (Oregon) and 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr (Ohio State). In total there are 11 Rivals250 prospects between the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles for the Monarchs.

Kahuku is quite talented themselves with seven prospects over the 2025 or 2026 cycle earning rankings thus far. Notable names include 2025 athlete Aiden Manutai who was a one time Penn State target as well as 2026 ATH Madden Soliai and TE Kekua Aumua.