Top games featuring Penn State commitments this weekend
Another weekend of high school football action is almost here and Happy Valley Insider takes a look at the top games this weekend happening across the country featuring Penn State football commitments.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
2025 CB Daryus Dixson (Materi Dei vs Kahuku)
Mater Dei already started their season off with a pair of wins over powerhouses Centennial (CA) and Bishop Gorman (NV). They'll now face one of the top teams out of Hawai'i as they'll take on Kahuku.
The Monarchs are obviously loaded with talent with 16 prospects on Mater Dei rated by Rivals including a pair of five-star talents in running back Jordan Davison (Oregon) and 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr (Ohio State). In total there are 11 Rivals250 prospects between the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles for the Monarchs.
Kahuku is quite talented themselves with seven prospects over the 2025 or 2026 cycle earning rankings thus far. Notable names include 2025 athlete Aiden Manutai who was a one time Penn State target as well as 2026 ATH Madden Soliai and TE Kekua Aumua.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news