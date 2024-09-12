PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Top games featuring Penn State commitments this weekend

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Another weekend of high school football action is almost here and Happy Valley Insider takes a look at the top games this weekend happening across the country featuring Penn State football commitments.

2025 CB Daryus Dixson (Materi Dei vs Kahuku)

Mater Dei already started their season off with a pair of wins over powerhouses Centennial (CA) and Bishop Gorman (NV). They'll now face one of the top teams out of Hawai'i as they'll take on Kahuku.

The Monarchs are obviously loaded with talent with 16 prospects on Mater Dei rated by Rivals including a pair of five-star talents in running back Jordan Davison (Oregon) and 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr (Ohio State). In total there are 11 Rivals250 prospects between the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles for the Monarchs.

Kahuku is quite talented themselves with seven prospects over the 2025 or 2026 cycle earning rankings thus far. Notable names include 2025 athlete Aiden Manutai who was a one time Penn State target as well as 2026 ATH Madden Soliai and TE Kekua Aumua.

