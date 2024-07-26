Top in-state DL to visit Penn State on Friday
One of Pennsylvania's top defensive lineman, Malvern Prep defensive tackle Cameron Brickle is returning to Happy Valley on Friday, the three-star prospect told Happy Valley Insider on Friday.
Brickle is back in Pennsylvania for this upcoming season after spending a year in California playing for Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.
Now, Brickle is back at where he started at Malvern Prep, a move that should benefit the 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle.
The standout defensive tackle has a strong offer sheet including Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.
He's been a frequent visitor to Penn State throughout his recruitment including making a pair of vists this spring in April and May.
