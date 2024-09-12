Tracking all of Penn State Football's Future Schedules
Penn State Football has already figured out their out of conference schedules for several of the upcoming college football seasons and sometimes it can be hard to track.
We here at Happy Valley Insider decided to make things easy for you and make this your one stop shop for all of the Nittany Lions future opponents and the confirmed dates of said games.
Check out the full list below!
2025 SCHEDULE....
8/30 - Nevada
9/06 - Florida International
9/13 - Villanova
B1G HOME GAMES: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon
B1G AWAY GAMES: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA
2026 SCHEDULE....
9/05 - Marshall
9/12 - at Temple
9/19 - Buffalo
B1G HOME GAMES: Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin
B1G AWAY GAMES: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Washington
2027 SCHEDULE....
9/04 - Syracuse
9/11 - Delaware
9/18 - Temple
B1G HOME GAMES: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington
B1G AWAY GAMES: Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin
2028 SCHEDULE....
9/02 - Ball State
9/09 - at Syracuse
9/16 - vs UMass
B1G HOME GAMES: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA
B1G AWAY GAMES: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC
