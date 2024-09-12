PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Tracking all of Penn State Football's Future Schedules

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football has already figured out their out of conference schedules for several of the upcoming college football seasons and sometimes it can be hard to track.

We here at Happy Valley Insider decided to make things easy for you and make this your one stop shop for all of the Nittany Lions future opponents and the confirmed dates of said games.

Check out the full list below!

2025 SCHEDULE....

8/30 - Nevada

9/06 - Florida International

9/13 - Villanova

B1G HOME GAMES: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon

B1G AWAY GAMES: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA

2026 SCHEDULE....

9/05 - Marshall

9/12 - at Temple

9/19 - Buffalo

B1G HOME GAMES: Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin

B1G AWAY GAMES: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Washington

2027 SCHEDULE....

9/04 - Syracuse

9/11 - Delaware

9/18 - Temple

B1G HOME GAMES: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington

B1G AWAY GAMES: Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin

2028 SCHEDULE....

9/02 - Ball State

9/09 - at Syracuse

9/16 - vs UMass

B1G HOME GAMES: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA

B1G AWAY GAMES: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC

--------------------------------------------------------------

