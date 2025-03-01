Published Mar 1, 2025
2025 NFL Combine Tracker - Penn State Football Edition
The 2025 NFL Draft Combine is happening as we speak in Indianapolis this week and it features five former Penn State Football players as they test their skills in front of various NFL front office members such as scouts, coaches, General Managers and more.

With that being said, let's see how the five former Nittany Lions did in their performances in some of the drills this week.

HEIGHT: 6054 (6-foot-5 1/2 Inch)

WEIGHT: 256-pounds

HAND SIZE: 9 1/2 inches

ARM LENGTH: 31 3/4ths inches

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILLRESULTRANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

40 YARD DASH

N/A

Didn't participate

10-YARD SPLITS

N/A

Didn't participate

VERTICAL JUMP

N/A

Didn't participate

BROAD JUMP

N/A

Didn't participate

THREE CONE DRILL

N/A

Didn't participate

20 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

Didn't participate

BENCH PRESS

N/A

Didn't participate

HEIGHT: N/A

WEIGHT: N/A

HAND SIZE: N/A

ARM LENGTH: N/A

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILLRESULTRANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

40 YARD DASH

N/A

Didn't participate

10-YARD SPLITS

N/A

Didn't participate

VERTICAL JUMP

N/A

Didn't participate

BROAD JUMP

N/A

Didn't participate

THREE CONE DRILL

N/A

Didn't participate

20 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

Didn't participate

BENCH PRESS

N/A

Didn't participate

HEIGHT: 6006 (6-Foot and 3/4ths of an inch)

WEIGHT: 236-pounds

HAND SIZE: 31 1/4"

ARM LENGTH: 9 1/2"

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILLRESULTRANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

40 YARD DASH

N/A

Didn't Participate.

10-YARD SPLITS

N/A

Didn't Participate.

VERTICAL JUMP

N/A

Didn't Participate.

BROAD JUMP

N/A

Didn't Participate.

THREE CONE DRILL

N/A

Didn't Participate.

20 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

Didn't Participate.

BENCH PRESS

N/A

Didn't Participate.

HEIGHT: 5115 (5-foot-11 5/8ths of an inch)

WEIGHT: 211-pounds

HAND SIZE: 9 inches

ARM LENGTH: 30 3/8th inches

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILLRESULTRANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

40 YARD DASH

4.49

T-8th among Safeties

10-YARD SPLITS

1.51

3rd among Safeties

VERTICAL JUMP

33.50"

11th among Safeties

BROAD JUMP

N/A

Didn't Participate.

THREE CONE DRILL

N/A

Didn't Participate.

20 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

Didn't Participate.

BENCH PRESS

19 reps

1st among Safeties

HEIGHT: 6014 (6-foot-1 1/2 inch)

WEIGHT: 215-pounds

HAND SIZE: 9 1/2 inches

ARM LENGTH: 32 1/2 inches

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILLRESULTRANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

40 YARD DASH

N/A

Didn't participate

10-YARD SPLITS

N/A

Didn't participate

VERTICAL JUMP

N/A

Didn't participate

BROAD JUMP

N/A

Didn't participate

THREE CONE DRILL

N/A

Didn't participate

20 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

Didn't participate

BENCH PRESS

N/A

Didn't participate

Stay tuned right here as this link will be updated throughout the week with the latest performance numbers.

