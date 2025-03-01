2025 NFL Combine Tracker - Penn State Football Edition

The 2025 NFL Draft Combine is happening as we speak in Indianapolis this week and it features five former Penn State Football players as they test their skills in front of various NFL front office members such as scouts, coaches, General Managers and more.
With that being said, let's see how the five former Nittany Lions did in their performances in some of the drills this week.
HEIGHT: 6054 (6-foot-5 1/2 Inch)
WEIGHT: 256-pounds
HAND SIZE: 9 1/2 inches
ARM LENGTH: 31 3/4ths inches
HEIGHT: N/A
WEIGHT: N/A
HAND SIZE: N/A
ARM LENGTH: N/A
HEIGHT: 6006 (6-Foot and 3/4ths of an inch)
WEIGHT: 236-pounds
HAND SIZE: 31 1/4"
ARM LENGTH: 9 1/2"
HEIGHT: 5115 (5-foot-11 5/8ths of an inch)
WEIGHT: 211-pounds
HAND SIZE: 9 inches
ARM LENGTH: 30 3/8th inches
HEIGHT: 6014 (6-foot-1 1/2 inch)
WEIGHT: 215-pounds
HAND SIZE: 9 1/2 inches
ARM LENGTH: 32 1/2 inches
Stay tuned right here as this link will be updated throughout the week with the latest performance numbers.
--------------------------------------------------------------
