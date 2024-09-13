PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Tracking how the 2025 Penn State Football recruits perform this season

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Follow along here on Happy Valley Insider as we track how the Penn State Football's class of 2025 recruits perform this Fall in their high school football games each week and throughout the entire season.

PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS

2024 SEASON STATS
DATE OPPONENT FULL STAT LINE

8/23

16-8 LOSS vs. Lakeland (FL)

19-of-28 for 197yds / 1TD

3 car. for 0yds

8/30

54-7 WIN vs. Edison (FL)

2-of-3 for 33yds / 1TD

9/07

55-25 WIN vs. Booker T. Washington (FL)

2-of-4 for 63yds / 1TD
