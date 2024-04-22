Advertisement
Tracking Penn State Basketball's 2024-25 OOC schedule

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Basketball hasn't officially announced the 2024-25 schedule yet, but Happy Valley Insider has been able to confirm a good amount of the out of conference games so far.

Check out the latest updates on the schedule below.

CONFIRMED GAMES / DATES FOR OOC SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT / 2024 KENPOM  LOCATION

November 14th

Vs. Virginia Tech (58)

CFG Bank Arena

(Baltimore, MD)

TBD.

vs. Clemson (19)

Sunshine Slam Classic

Silver Spurs Arena
(Kissimmee, Florida)

TBD.

vs. San Francisco (65)

Sunshine Slam Classic

Silver Spurs Arena
(Kissimmee, Florida)

TBD.

vs. Fordham (188)

Sunshine Slam Classic

Silver Spurs Arena

(Kissimmee, Florida)
BOLD - signals away/neutral site game

