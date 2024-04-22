Tracking Penn State Basketball's 2024-25 OOC schedule
Penn State Basketball hasn't officially announced the 2024-25 schedule yet, but Happy Valley Insider has been able to confirm a good amount of the out of conference games so far.
Check out the latest updates on the schedule below.
|DATE
|OPPONENT / 2024 KENPOM
|LOCATION
|
November 14th
|
Vs. Virginia Tech (58)
|
CFG Bank Arena
(Baltimore, MD)
|
TBD.
|
vs. Clemson (19)
Sunshine Slam Classic
|
Silver Spurs Arena
|
TBD.
|
vs. San Francisco (65)
Sunshine Slam Classic
|
Silver Spurs Arena
|
TBD.
|
vs. Fordham (188)
Sunshine Slam Classic
|
Silver Spurs Arena
(Kissimmee, Florida)
