Advertisement
Published Oct 10, 2024
Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings -- Week Six
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.

With that being said, Happy Valley Insider has decided to compile a list of each Penn State Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.

It should be noted that there are no TV ratings for the SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN+ and Peacock, as they all have declined to pay Nielsen to measure viewership for their events.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
PENN STATE FOOTBALL'S 2024 TV NUMBERS
DATEOPPONENTTVWEEKLY RANKINGTOTAL VIEWERS

8/29

@ West Virginia

FOX

8th

2,990,000

9/07

vs. Bowling Green OR

Rutgers vs. Akron

BTN

14th

968,000

9/21

vs. Kent State

BTN

22nd

434,000

9/28

vs. Illinois

NBC

7th

3.090.000

10/5

vs. UCLA

FOX

7th

2,750,000

NOTABLE BIG TEN TV RATINGS FOR WEEK SIX
GAMETV NETWORKWEEKLY RANKINGTOTAL VIEWERS

Iowa vs. Ohio State

CBS

3rd

4,460,000

Michigan vs. Washington

NBC

4th

4,040,000

Michigan St. vs. Oregon

FOX

6th

2,840,000

Penn State vs. UCLA

FOX

7th

2,750,000

Rutgers vs. Nebraska

FS1

15th

1,030,000

USC vs. Minnesota

BTN

17th

701,000

Purdue vs. Wisconsin

BTN

21st

588,000

Indiana vs. Northwestern

BTN

25th

439,000

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

Advertisement
Advertisement