Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings -- Week Two
Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.
With that being said, Happy Valley Insider has decided to compile a list of each Penn State Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TV
|WEEKLY RANKING
|TOTAL VIEWERS
|
8/29
|
@ West Virginia
|
FOX
|
8th
|
2,990,000
|
9/07
|
vs. Bowling Green OR
Rutgers vs. Akron
|
BTN
|
14th
|
968,000
|GAME
|TV NETWORK
|WEEKLY RANKING
|TOTAL VIEWERS
|
Texas vs. Michigan
|
FOX
|
1st
|
9,160,000
|
Colorado vs. Nebraska
|
NBC
|
2nd
|
5,673,000
|
Iowa vs. Iowa State
|
CBS
|
6th
|
2,282,000
|
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State
|
BTN
|
10th
|
1,722,000
|
Michigan State vs. Maryland OR
Eastern Michigan vs. Washington
|
BTN
|
13th
|
1,101,000
|
vs. Bowling Green OR
Rutgers vs. Akron
|
BTN
|
14th
|
968,000
|
Kansas vs. Illinois
|
FS1
|
17th
|
841,000
|
Utah State vs. USC
|
BTN
|
19th
|
589,000
|
Wisconsin vs. South Dakota
|
FS1
|
20th
|
537,000
|
Duke vs. Northwestern
|
FS1
|
21st
|
514,000
|
Western Illinois vs. Indiana
|
BTN
|
25th
|
142,000
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board