Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings -- Week Two

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.

With that being said, Happy Valley Insider has decided to compile a list of each Penn State Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.

PENN STATE FOOTBALL'S 2024 TV NUMBERS
DATE OPPONENT TV WEEKLY RANKING TOTAL VIEWERS

8/29

@ West Virginia

FOX

8th

2,990,000

9/07

vs. Bowling Green OR

Rutgers vs. Akron

BTN

14th

968,000
NOTABLE BIG TEN TV RATINGS FOR WEEK TWO
GAME TV NETWORK WEEKLY RANKING TOTAL VIEWERS

Texas vs. Michigan

FOX

1st

9,160,000

Colorado vs. Nebraska

NBC

2nd

5,673,000

Iowa vs. Iowa State

CBS

6th

2,282,000

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State

BTN

10th

1,722,000

Michigan State vs. Maryland OR

Eastern Michigan vs. Washington

BTN

13th

1,101,000

vs. Bowling Green OR

Rutgers vs. Akron

BTN

14th

968,000

Kansas vs. Illinois

FS1

17th

841,000

Utah State vs. USC

BTN

19th

589,000

Wisconsin vs. South Dakota

FS1

20th

537,000

Duke vs. Northwestern

FS1

21st

514,000

Western Illinois vs. Indiana

BTN

25th

142,000

--------------------------------------------------------------

