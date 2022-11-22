Every single year in recruiting, college football prospects make their verbal commitments to schools and end up decommitting and ending up elsewhere for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it’s because of a coaching change, sometimes the fit just isn’t right and sometimes things just aren’t working out between player and staff. Regardless it can be interesting to see where some of those kids end up following their decommitment, so today we take a look at where all of the 2023 Penn State decommits have ended up so far.

The Nease High School (FL) quarterback prospect has seen his name in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. Stokes was committed to the Nittany Lions from early April until early July and that’s when Florida came calling and flipped the three-star quarterback. However that didn’t last too long as the Gators parted ways with Stokes recently following a video clip of himself singing a rap song with the use of the N-word gathered views and pushback resulting in him losing his scholarship. Stokes is now uncommitted and once held 19 offers prior to his Florida commitment, but the question is are any of them even committable now?

Haynes recruitment has been an interesting one as he early on only had five power five offers from Boston College, Maryland, Ole Miss, Rutgers and West Virginia. He eventually went on to commit to Rutgers Football following a visit to campus in early March and seemed like a sneaky under the radar grab for the Scarlet Knights. However he exploded onto the scene following a stellar performance at the Rivals Camp in Philadelphia where he earned the WR/TE MVP award over several other power five commits and that’s when Penn State started to up their interest. They got him to campus twice in June and landed the Pennsylvania native following his official visit, but just a month later he would end up decommitting again as well known Pennsylvania recruiter / Georgia secondary coach Fran Brown went all in to flip Haynes to Georgia.

The Nittany Lions most recent decommitment and South Jersey native Shakir reopened his recruitment the other day bringing the Nittany Lions recruiting class to 19 total prospects currently. He is currently one of five remaining uncommitted prospects ranked among the top 30 ATH prospects in the country. Prior to his commitment, Shakir held 16 total offers, all of which were from power-five schools.

The Virginia offensive tackle committed to Penn State nearly a year ago today, joining the commitment list as the fifth overall verbal back in late December 2021 and it seemed like he was in it for the long haul. Miller made four visits to campus since he went public with his decision and was very vocal on Twitter about getting others to join him in State College. However Georgia ended up making a serious push starting in early May with an offer and then hosted him twice within the next month and landed Miller on June 13th, six months after his commitment.

Avery’s recruitment was an interesting one as he started out his high school career as a quarterback, but when he joined the Nittany Lions class back on New Year’s Eve 2021 he was expected to play tight end, despite some believing his upside was as an edge rusher. Fast forward a few months later and Avery decommits in late March, made visits to Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon and South Carolina before committing to the Rebels in late July as an edge rusher.

Penn State got in relatively early on Parker and landed a commitment front he big defensive end almost immediately following his official visit to campus in the middle of June. That commitment would last a little over a month as he would decommit in early August amid a push from programs like Alabama, Clemson and Texas A&M. In the end he ended up committing to the Clemson Tigers recently.