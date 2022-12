The 6-foot-1, 215-pound punter prospect is joining Penn State after spending one season with the Owls.

Penn State Football has landed their first transfer of the offseason as former Florida Atlantic punter Riley Thompson has announced his intentions to finish out his collegiate career with the Nittany Lions.

As a member of the class of 2022, Thompson was unranked and a little bit of an unknown entering the season. He is an Australian native and joined the Owls program right before preseason camp in August and immediately became a starter.

During his lone season at Florida Atlantic, Thompson appeared in all 12 games and finished with 61 total punts for 2,770 yards, which is good for an average of 45.4 yards per punt. Along with that, Thompson was able to pin 26 of those punts within the 20 and had a punt long of 71 yards.

Thompson has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Nittany Lions.