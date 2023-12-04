Advertisement
ago football Edit

Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's leaving? Who has Penn State offered?

Richard Schnyderite • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

It's officially transfer portal season and there's a lot of movement expected this offseason with guys leaving for the NFL, guys entering the portal and new guys joining the team via the portal since it's essentially free agency.

To make things easier for you, we here at Happy Valley Insider have decided to make this the one stop shop for everything Penn State Football and the transfer portal this offseason.

Below you can see which players have entered the portal, committed to a new team and which guys the Nittany Lions have offered in the portal.

PLAYERS ENTERING / ENTERED THE PORTAL
POSITION NAME YEARS LEFT NEW PROGRAM

WR

Cristian Driver

3

TBD.

P

Alex Bacchetta

3

TBD.

ARTICLES:

- Penn State WR Cristian Driver enters transfer portal

- Penn State Football P Alex Baccheta enters transfer portal

PLAYERS WHO HAVE REPORTED PENN STATE OFFERS
POSITION NAME YEARS LEFT FORMER PROGRAM COMMITMENT

WR

Ja'Mori Maclin

1

North Texas

OL

Keyshawn Blackstock

2

Michigan State

Arkansas

OL

Alan Herron

1

Shorter Univ.

ARTICLES:

- Penn State extends offer to North Texas WR Ja'Mori Maclin

- Penn State offers Shorter transfer OL Alan Herron

--------------------------------------------------------------

