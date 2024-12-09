Transfer Portal: What defensive positions will the Nittany Lions target?

Earlier today, Happy Valley Insider took a look at Penn State's potential plan in the transfer portal this upcoming offseason. It's a transfer portal window in which the Nittany Lions plan to be aggressive, which James Franklin was transparent about on Sunday during a press conference with the media.

"I'm pushing my staff to be very aggressive there," Franklin said. "I've asked our staff to be aggressive and move and make some decisions in positions that we think we're going to have some needs," he would later add.

With the transfer portal window officially open, let's take a look at what Penn State may choose to do on the defensive side of the ball in this portal window. Notably, if the Nittany Lions' don't find the right fit necessarily this window, they could choose to wait until the spring window to address specific needs.