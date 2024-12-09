Transfer Portal: What offensive positions will the Nittany Lions target?

The college football transfer portal window is officially open and the Penn State Nittany Lions fresh off signing a top-20 recruiting class in the 2025 recruiting cycle and making the College Football Playoffs are expected to be active in the portal.

"I'm pushing my staff to be very aggressive there," James Franklin told the media on Sunday following the Nittany Lions being selected for the College Football Playoffs.

Franklin also admits that the Nittany Lions having to play last week in the Big Ten Conference Championship game are likely a bit behind the eight ball when it comes to those players currently in the portal.

"The challenge that I don't think a lot of people think about is typically when your season ends and you're in that time getting ready for a bowl game, you have time to sit down with all of your players and find out what's going on. Who's coming back? Who's considering going into the transfer portal? Who is going into the transfer portal," he explained. "And a lot of those things impact your decision making on who you're going to try to go out and get to replace those guys with."

"So, it's hard to come up with a plan. We'll do that this week, but we're probably a week behind other programs. I didn't really want to be having those conversations last week when we were getting ready for Oregon."

However, the message is clear to his staff.

"I've asked our staff to be aggressive and move and make some decisions in positions that we think we're going to have some needs."

So with the transfer portal open, what positions of need do we believe Penn State will actively target this December? We take a look below, position by position.



