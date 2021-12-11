Every offseason there are always a ton of highlight videos all over social media, as high school football recruits across the country work with trainers to try to improve as much as possible for either their next high school season or prep for the college game.

One trainer in particular, Leroy Thompson started up a training service called Complete Players INC. The company is something that coach L.T. started in order to help better develop high school, college and even NFL defensive linemen and get them better at their craft.

This past offseason, Thompson spent some time working with two current Penn State commits in Kaleb Artis and Ken Talley so Nittany Nation spoke with him to learn more about his thoughts on the future Nittany Lions.