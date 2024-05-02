Advertisement

After a little over a year with the program, Penn State wide receiver Malik McClain will be entering the transfer portal. The former high four-star wide receiver prospect appeared in 13 games for Penn State in 2023, recording six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.



McClain transferred into the program last offseason after spending two seasons with Florida State. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining with his next program. In his first game with the Nittany Lions, McClain recorded a 25-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of Penn State's season opening win against West Virginia, totaling four receptions for 58 yards in the win. However, he would record just two receptions the remainder of the year for 13 yards.

Despite his struggles in 2023, McClain was expected to have a quality sized role in Penn State's offense this upcoming fall.



Montgomery was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class but a knee injury suffered prior to his senior season at Scranton Prep in Scranton, Pennsylvania stunted his development. During his time at Penn State, Montgomery did not see the field and struggled gaining weight, something that Penn State head coach James Franklin said was posing a challenge in his development earlier this offseason.

The Scranton native committed to Penn State over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Georgia tech, Iowa, Louisville Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Montgomery will have four years of eligibility remaining in his career.

