Trio of notable visitors set to be in Happy Valley this weekend
Penn State is coming off its biggest recruiting day of the year last weekend for its annual White Out but is set to have another strong recruiting weekend this upcoming Saturday for its showdown against Ohio State.
While the visitors' list for the game is beginning to come together, three notable visitors have already been confirmed.
Van Buren announced earlier this week of his intentions to be in town on Saturday. The nation's sixth-ranked quarterback has been a top target for quite a while now and the Nittany Lions overall have put themselves in a good spot in his recruitment.
Van Buren has already made two trips to Happy Valley this calender year but this will be his first gameday visit to Penn State since last year when he made the trip for Penn State's matchup against Villanova.
Nittany Nation has confirmed that Irvington (NJ) safety Vaboue Toure will be in town on Saturday's game. The four-star prospect is coming off a visit last weekend to Columbus for the Buckeyes' win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Buckeyes did a great job with the 6-foot-1 safety last week and now it will be Penn State's opportunity to respond.
Penn State has yet to offer the St. Thomas More sophomore but an offer could be in reach for Shovlin. The 6-foot-6 defensive end is one of the Northeast's premier prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle and could become a national name as he continues to develop. The sophomore has eight scholarship offers thus far in Boston College, Connecticut, Duke, Maryland, Umass, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.
