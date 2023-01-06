It was announced this week that Tulsa wide receivers coach / pass game coordinator Calvin Lowry, who played at Penn State from 2001-05, will be joining PSU’s staff as an offensive analyst for next season.

Lowry was a safety and punt returner while playing for the Nittany Lions, being named to the 2005 First Team All-Big Ten team after recording 79 tackles and four interceptions during the season.

He was drafted with the 102nd pick in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, where he would play in 43 NFL games from 2006-09 with four different teams before beginning his coaching career in 2011.

Before Tulsa, his stops included St. Andrew’s Episcopal and Baylor.

Lowry has been with the Golden Hurricane since 2015, having roles as the wide receivers coach and special teams coach.

This season, under Lowry, Tulsa WR Keylon Stokes was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top receiver.

Now coming to Penn State, he’ll help out with an offense that put up 35 points on a top-10 Utah team in the Rose Bowl, defeating the Utes, 35-21.