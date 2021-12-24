Turning the Page to 2023 - Ten Prospects Penn State Fans Should Know

With Penn State's 2022 class officially now we can go ahead and turn our attention towards the 2023 class.

Penn State has a good head start in 2023 already as they have four commits which is currently good for the third best class in the nation.

Alex Birchmeier, Lamont Payne, Mathias Barnwell, and Joey Schlaffer lead the way for the 2023 class, but let's take a look at ten other 2023 prospects Penn State fans should know.