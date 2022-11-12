Injuries have piled up for Penn State over the last few weeks and another one has been added to the list. The newest name added appears to be star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The redshirt junior was not warming for the Nittany Lions prior to their Big Ten East showdown against Maryland.
Porter Jr. has been the Nittany Lions' top cornerback this season and one of the best in the nation. When on the field, the Pittsburgh native has consistently eliminated one side of the field for opposing offenses, quarterbacks often refusing to target the potential first-round pick.
This season, Porter Jr. has been targeted 28 times but only 14 of those have come since the Nittany Lions' week one win over Maryland. Out of the 28 times that he has been targeted, Porter Jr has allowed 13 receptions for 123 yards. He's also recorded nine pass breakups in the process.
Curtis Jacob's also out...
Also out for Penn State is sophomore linebacker, Curtis Jacobs. Jacobs left Penn State's win over Indiana last week with an injury and never returned.
Jacobs is second on the Nittany Lions in tackles with 39 while also recording 3.5 tackles for a loss and one sack. He also has one interception this season returned for a touchdown and two fumble recoveries.
Rakim Jarrett warming up for Maryland
Maryland star wide receiver Rakim Jarett appears ready to go for this afternoon's matchup. The former five-star receiver was warming up on the field prior to the game for the Terrapins.