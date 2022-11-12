Injuries have piled up for Penn State over the last few weeks and another one has been added to the list. The newest name added appears to be star cornerback Joey Porter Jr . The redshirt junior was not warming for the Nittany Lions prior to their Big Ten East showdown against Maryland.

Porter Jr. has been the Nittany Lions' top cornerback this season and one of the best in the nation. When on the field, the Pittsburgh native has consistently eliminated one side of the field for opposing offenses, quarterbacks often refusing to target the potential first-round pick.

This season, Porter Jr. has been targeted 28 times but only 14 of those have come since the Nittany Lions' week one win over Maryland. Out of the 28 times that he has been targeted, Porter Jr has allowed 13 receptions for 123 yards. He's also recorded nine pass breakups in the process.



