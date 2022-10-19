Two major visitors added to list for Penn State's White Out
Two major visitors were added to our White Out visitors list for Saturday on Wednesday afternoon in 2024 five-star WR Ryan and 2023 LB Kaveion Keys.
INSIDE THE DEN: WHITEOUT VISITOR LIST
Wingo, one of the nation's premier prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle will be making his first visit to Happy Valley for the White Out. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver has totaled over 30 scholarship offers and is coming off a recent visit to Notre Dame. Ringo has also made visits to Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Ohio State so far this season.
Alongside Wingo will be teammate and promising 2025 tight end prospect Landon Pace. Pace holds offers so far from Boston College, Missouri, Ohio State, and West Virginia.
Nittany Nation was able to confirm on Wednesday that three-star linebacker and North Carolina commit Kaveion Keys will be making a return trip this weekend. The Virginia native has been a top target for the Nittany Lions for quite a while now and took an official visit to campus in June.
At the end of August, Keys committed to UNC over the Nittany Lions and Texas A&M but both programs have stayed active in his recruitment.
Another player that has announced his plans to attend this weekend's White Out will be Imhotep Charter DT Jahear Whittington. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound defensive tackle committed to Pittsburgh back in April but has taken visits since his commitment.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board