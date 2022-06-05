Two PSU Football staffers named to Football Scoop's Rising Stars List

According to FootballScoop, the list was put together by, "double-digit NFL coaches and scouts, more than 100 college coaches and staffers, as well as myriad other figures in football."

Two Penn State Football staff members have been named to the 2022 FootballScoop Minority Watch List of Rising Stars, as Recruiting Director Hunter Carson and wide receiver coach Taylor Stubblefield both earned the honor of making the list.

Carson originally joined the program back In March of 2021 as Assistant Recruiting Director, but after one year with the program Carson was promoted to Recruiting Coordinator of Communication Strategy.

Prior to her arrival in State College, Carson spent time as a recruiting assistant at both Liberty and East Carolina for several seasons.

Along with Carson, Nittany Lions wide receiver coach Taylor Stubblefield also earned the honor of being selected to the list.

Stubblefield joined the program as the wide receivers coach prior to the 2020 season and after one year he was promoted to offensive recruting coordinator.

