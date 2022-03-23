Two way Georgia lineman Nathan Efobi building bond with Penn State

Although playing in the trenches on either side of the ball requires similar body physique, we rarely see a prospect being recruited by Power Five schools at both positions.

Meet Nathan Efobi, a class of 2023 recruit who currently holds 14 scholarship offers from schools all across the country such as Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Penn State and many others.

Nittany Nation caught up with the three-star defensive tackle prospect out of South Forsyth (GA) to recap his trip to Penn State this past weekend.

“Penn State is definitely near the top of my list," Efobi told Nittany Nation. “I would say I spoke the most with coach Traut (Phil Trautwein), they like me on OL, but I spoke with both OL and DL coaches.“