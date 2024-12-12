Tyler Warren is the first Penn State Player to Win the Mackey Award

Penn State senior tight end Tyler Warren has won the John Mackey Award. The award is given to the most outstanding tight end in college football. He is the first Nittany Lion to ever win the award.





He was one of three finalists named alongside, Colston Loveland from Michigan and Harold Fannin Jr. from Bowling Green.





Often regarded as one of the most dynamic players in America because of all the different ways he was utilized this season, Warren was also a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award which is annually given to the country's most versatile player. Warren led Penn State in receiving yards with 1,062. He also had 191 yards rushing and 35 yards passing. Along with the yardage he also tallied six receiving touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and one passing touchdown.





The Virginia native is the all-time tight-end touchdown leader at Penn State with 17 receiving touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns, and one passing. For a total of 24 touchdowns, 23 if you exclude the passing touchdown.





In 2024, Warren had four games with 100+ receiving yards, including his massive game against USC. Warren totaled an impressive 224 yards against the Trojans with one receiving touchdown.



