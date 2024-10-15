Tyler Warren, Ryan Barker earn national honors after performances vs. USC

On the heels of their dazzling performances in Penn State’s 33-30 overtime victory against USC, a pair of Nittany Lions earned national honors for their services.

Kicker Ryan Barker potentially cemented himself in Penn State lore with the game-winning field goal to maintain the Nittany Lions’ undefeated start to the season. Barker, who took over kicking duties the previous week, sank all four of his field goal attempts, including the game-winner. He also connected on all three of his extra point attempts for a perfect 7-7 showing.

That performance earned the freshman Star of the Week via to Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award as well as Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

To little surprise, tight end Tyler Warren continued racking up awards to his name after putting up a line of 17 catches for 224 yards and a score. The 17 receptions tied an FBS record while his 224 yards were the most by a tight end in program and Big Ten history.

Warren was named AP National Player of the Week, Maxwell Award Player of the Week, Mackey Award Player of the Week, Paul Hornung Award Player of the Week, as well as Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week.