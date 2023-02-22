As a high level outside shot maker with a knack for rattling off points in a hurry and triggering runs when he develops the hot hand, Archbishop Wood's Class of 2024 off guard Jalil Bethea is in the midst of a breakout junior campaign.



The Penn State target continued his torrid offensive pace, erupting for 40 points to help pilot Archbishop Wood to a 77-63 victory over St. Joe's Prep. Bethea underwent a major ascension this summer, bolstering his stock as he was inundated with a handful of offers from highly prominent programs. A guard who brings quickness and all around scoring ability at 6-foot-4, Bethea has piled up offers from the likes of Miami, Notre Dame, Villanova, Syracuse, Seton Hall, UCLA, Pittsburgh, Penn State, VCU, and Mississippi State, among a vast range of others. Bethea was offered by West Virginia on Feb. 18. He has listed Penn State among the top schools who are currently vying for his services the hardest. Villanova, Miami, Syracuse, Seton Hall, Rutgers, and Temple were the other schools he mentioned during a recent interview.

Besides another Penn State target in 6-foot-8 Class of 2024 St. Thomas More (CT) guard/forward Tyler Betsey, few authored a more memorable summer shooting the ball at a high clip. Betsey, of course, opened up a sheer perimeter assault during Peach Jam. Playing for the New York Rens, Betsey displayed intergalactic range and the ability to open up the floor with his catch and stick game. Betsey piled up multiple games of five 3-pointers or more, putting forth game-altering performances and triggering runs before a sea of high major coaches on a state of maximized exposure. Betsey's ability to utilize his long frame and lockdown on point guards and Top-30 national level recruits augmented his appeal. UConn, Indiana, Michigan State, Alabama, Duke, Rutgers, and several other programs appear to be in heaviest pursuit of Betsey. At this point, PSU seems largely out of the mix. Given the Windsor, Conn. native's location and relationship with the staff, UConn appears to be the favorite. Beyond head coach Danny Hurley and assistant Tom Moore, there is a strong connection between Huskies assistant coach Kimani Young and Betsey's NY Rens AAU program.