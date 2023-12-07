Advertisement
Unofficial 2024 Penn State Football Scholarship Chart

Richard Schnyderite • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Penn State Football fans as it displays the roster by year and position.

The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total roster. It does not include the incoming freshmen that are currently verbally committed, since they have not signed their letters of intent yet.

Bold / Italicized - denotes redshirt used

2024 Penn State Projected Scholarship Roster
Pos Fresh Soph Junior Senior

QB

Smolik

Pribula

Allar


RB

Montgomery

Wallace


Allen

Singleton

Potts

WR

Taylor

Ivey

Johnson

Saunders

Clifford

Evans

Wallace

Cephas

Lambert-Smith

Meiga

McClain

TE

Rappleyea

Schlaffler

Cross

Dinkins

Johnson

Warren

OL

Birchmeier

Donkoh

Onoh
Williams

Ioane

Shelton

Achumba
Dawkins
Fashanu

Nelson

Traore

Wallace

Wormley

DE

Mupoyi

Robinson

Lyons

Dennis-Sutton
Townley

Fisher

Vanover

Vilbert

DT

Blanding


Artis

Durant

Ford

van den Berg

Beamon

Ellies

Izzard

LB

Keys

Robinson

Rojas

DeLuca

Carter

King

Wylie

Elsdon

Jacobs

CB

Payne

Tracy

Washington

Miller

Hardy

King

S

Nelson

Flowers

Mack

Mills

Winston

Wheatley

Reed

K/P/LS


Sahaydak


Thompson

#

17

13

22

26

Tot

17/85

30/85

52/85

78/85
BOLDS -- denotes redshirt used

--------------------------------------------------------------

