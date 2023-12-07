Unofficial 2024 Penn State Football Scholarship Chart
The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Penn State Football fans as it displays the roster by year and position.
The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total roster. It does not include the incoming freshmen that are currently verbally committed, since they have not signed their letters of intent yet.
Bold / Italicized - denotes redshirt used
|Pos
|Fresh
|Soph
|Junior
|Senior
|
QB
|
Smolik
|
Pribula
|
Allar
|
|
RB
|
Montgomery
Wallace
|
|
Allen
Singleton
|
Potts
|
WR
|
Taylor
|
Ivey
Johnson
Saunders
|
Clifford
Evans
Wallace
|
Cephas
Lambert-Smith
Meiga
McClain
|
TE
|
Rappleyea
Schlaffler
|
Cross
|
Dinkins
|
Johnson
Warren
|
OL
|
Birchmeier
Donkoh
Onoh
|
Ioane
|
Shelton
|
Achumba
Nelson
Traore
Wallace
Wormley
|
DE
|
Mupoyi
Robinson
|
Lyons
|
Dennis-Sutton
|
Fisher
Vanover
Vilbert
|
DT
|
Blanding
|
|
Artis
Durant
Ford
van den Berg
|
Beamon
Ellies
Izzard
|
LB
|
Keys
Robinson
|
Rojas
|
DeLuca
Carter
King
Wylie
|
Elsdon
Jacobs
|
CB
|
Payne
|
Tracy
Washington
|
Miller
|
Hardy
King
|
S
|
Nelson
|
Flowers
Mack
|
Mills
Winston
Wheatley
|
Reed
|
K/P/LS
|
|
Sahaydak
|
|
Thompson
|
#
|
17
|
13
|
22
|
26
|
Tot
|
17/85
|
30/85
|
52/85
|
78/85
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board