With Penn State Wrestling coming off yet another NCAA Team Title and several individual titles, the Lions are primed to continue their dominant reign of the Division 1 wrestling. This comes as recent recruiting rankings from MatScouts show that Penn State's domination may continue for years to come. Within the next two years, Cael Sanderson's Lions are set to get even stronger with several key additions, some of which could immediately impact the lineup.

2025 RECRUITING CLASS....

PJ Duke is the first name that comes to mind for this class, and he is at the top of the list in terms of recruiting for 2025. Duke, who hails from Minisink, New York, has accolades that deserve their own article. He is the top-ranked wrestler for 2025, holding off names like Marcus Blaze and Bo Bassett. Look for him to be an immediate fixture in Sanderson's lineup when he arrives in State College.

There are plenty of other big names in the 2025 class who have already committed to the Lions, including William Henckel of New Jersey at 175, Nate Desmond at 126, Dalton Perry at 138, and Asher Cunningham at 165, who all come from Pennsylvania. Cunningham is the son of PSU assistant Casey Cunningham. They are ranked #4, #10, and #4 in their respective weight classes.

2024-25 STARTING LINEUP....