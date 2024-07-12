Updated Recruiting Rankings have Penn State Wrestling set for bright future
With Penn State Wrestling coming off yet another NCAA Team Title and several individual titles, the Lions are primed to continue their dominant reign of the Division 1 wrestling.
This comes as recent recruiting rankings from MatScouts show that Penn State's domination may continue for years to come.
Within the next two years, Cael Sanderson's Lions are set to get even stronger with several key additions, some of which could immediately impact the lineup.
2025 RECRUITING CLASS....
PJ Duke is the first name that comes to mind for this class, and he is at the top of the list in terms of recruiting for 2025. Duke, who hails from Minisink, New York, has accolades that deserve their own article. He is the top-ranked wrestler for 2025, holding off names like Marcus Blaze and Bo Bassett.
Look for him to be an immediate fixture in Sanderson's lineup when he arrives in State College.
There are plenty of other big names in the 2025 class who have already committed to the Lions, including William Henckel of New Jersey at 175, Nate Desmond at 126, Dalton Perry at 138, and Asher Cunningham at 165, who all come from Pennsylvania.
Cunningham is the son of PSU assistant Casey Cunningham. They are ranked #4, #10, and #4 in their respective weight classes.
2024-25 STARTING LINEUP....
The lineup going into next season will look a little different as the Lions are preparing to lose a few names, including Bernie Truax and 4-time NCAA Champion Aaron Brooks.
There will also be some wrestlers who take on new tasks, while others may find themselves wrestling for the starting job by the time Fall semester comes around.
It is certain that Braeden Davis will be moving up to 133, and 125 will more than likely fall to Luke Lilledahl, who will take the job as a true freshman. Meanwhile, Tyler Kasak and Shayne Van Ness, who both finished 3rd in the country in their freshman campaigns, will be looking for their next opportunity.
SVN is coming off of an injury where a knee that has bothered him since high school is finally fixed. Meanwhile, Kasak looked like a matured and well-rounded wrestler by the time the year ended, but it is more than likely that he will take a redshirt going into the year.
Then there is the prospect of Mitch Mesenbrink and Levi Haines potentially switching weight classes to give Levi more flexibility with his weight. Mesenbrink is capable of making 157, according to sources, and is more than willing to make the jump to give Haines more breathing room with his weight cut.
There is also the possibility that Kasak or Van Ness could move to 157 while the other takes on the responsibilities at 149. This would leave Haines the opportunity to redshirt, giving Mesenbrink his 165 class where he finished as a runner-up to David Carr last season.
