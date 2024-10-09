USC Trojans: By The Numbers

Penn State heads west for its first trip to this season's Big Ten newcomers, as it travels to Los Angeles to take on USC on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions look to move to 6-0 halfway through the season and notch their biggest win to this point over the Trojans. Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at Lincoln Riley's team by the numbers ahead of the matchup.
Offense:
Despite averaging north of 30 points per game this season, the production of USC's offense has declined in 2024. The Trojans still possess a high-powered attack, but the loss of Caleb Williams and several other playmakers has clearly had an impact on Lincoln Riley's offensive attack.
The last two seasons, USC was third in the nation in scoring offense, averaging over 41 points per game across 2022 and 2023. This season has seen that number decrease to 30.8, which is currently 58th in the country through six weeks.
Despite that, starting quarterback Miller Moss has proved to be one of the top signal callers in the Big Ten thus far. The junior is fifth in passing yards with 1,398 and tied for 7th in passing touchdowns with nine. Moss is also 33rd among starting quarterbacks in the country with a Pro Football Focus passing grade of 80.4.
Since starting conference play however, Moss has struggled to protect the football, with four interceptions across his last three starts against Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. For a Penn State team that is top 20 in the country in turnover margin, that could be troublesome for Moss and the Trojans.
Moss has had a deep receiving corps to lean on despite the losses of Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice to the NFL. Seven Trojans have 120 or more receiving yards on the year. For reference, Penn State has just four that have eclipsed that number.
Sophomores Zachariah Branch and Ja'Kobi Lane are pacing the Trojans with 21 receptions apiece, while Lane leads the group with 234 yards and four touchdowns. Kyron Ware-Hudson is the third pass catcher with over 200 yards, having 226 on 18 receptions.
Tight end Lake McRee and running back Jo'quavious Marks are both over 130 receiving yards this season, offering support outside of the wide receiver corps for Moss and the Trojans.
USC's offensive line hasn't helped matters, being 28th-worst in pressures allowed with 52 through five games, according to Pro Football Focus. They've also surrendered eight sacks, which is in the bottom half of the country this season.
While the passing attack has been the strength of the offense, Jo'quavious Marks leads a backfield averaging 149 yards per game, which ranks 10th in the Big Ten this season. That number is a result of the third fewest attempts in the conference, more than just Purdue and UCLA. Marks is the unquestioned lead back, with 468 yards and four scores on the year.
Defense:
Much was made of USC's struggles defensively a year ago, surrendering 34.4 points per game, which was 121st in the nation. Lincoln Riley looked to changed that in 2024, bringing in former UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn to recharge the Trojan defense. The move has been a big success thus far.
Under Lynn, USC is allowing just 18.4 points per game this season, good for 29th in the country. That's a mark the Trojans haven't reached at the end of a season since 2013.
Behind that improved play out of the unit has been a stellar pass defense that is holding opponents to just 157 passing yards per game, on par with Penn State's defense through five games this season. That mark is good for fifth in the Big Ten and 13th nationally.
That charge is being led by safety Kamari Ramsey, who holds a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 84.6, sixth-best amongst all Big Ten defenders. The cornerback duo of Jaylin Smith and Greedy Vance Jr. have also allowed a combined eight catches for 69 yards on 17 combined targets, according to Pro Football Focus.
The good news for Penn State as it relates to the matchup, however, is that the Trojans have been susceptible to the run game, giving up 158.6 yards per game on the ground, which is second-worst in the conference. That includes Michigan's 290-yard, three-touchdown performance a few weeks ago, along with Wisconsin and Minnesota both eclipsing 160 or more yards on the ground.
With Nicholas Singleton expected back this weekend, he and Kaytron Allen have the opportunity to make a big impact in Saturday's clash.
Special Teams:
The Trojans have been sound on special teams as well behind a near lights out kicking game this season. Starting placekicker Michael Lantz is 7-9 on the season, including hitting a career-long 54 yarder last week against Minnesota. Punter Eddie Czaplicki is also second in the nation as one of two punters to averaged 50 or more yards per punt.
Wide receiver Zachariah Branch hasn't had many opportunities to return kicks, but in the two kickoffs he's fielded, the speedy returner is averaging 31.5 yards per return. He has struggled on punt returns, having just 15 yards on seven returns.
