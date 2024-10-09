USC Trojans: By The Numbers

Penn State heads west for its first trip to this season's Big Ten newcomers, as it travels to Los Angeles to take on USC on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions look to move to 6-0 halfway through the season and notch their biggest win to this point over the Trojans. Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at Lincoln Riley's team by the numbers ahead of the matchup.

Despite averaging north of 30 points per game this season, the production of USC's offense has declined in 2024. The Trojans still possess a high-powered attack, but the loss of Caleb Williams and several other playmakers has clearly had an impact on Lincoln Riley's offensive attack.

The last two seasons, USC was third in the nation in scoring offense, averaging over 41 points per game across 2022 and 2023. This season has seen that number decrease to 30.8, which is currently 58th in the country through six weeks.

Despite that, starting quarterback Miller Moss has proved to be one of the top signal callers in the Big Ten thus far. The junior is fifth in passing yards with 1,398 and tied for 7th in passing touchdowns with nine. Moss is also 33rd among starting quarterbacks in the country with a Pro Football Focus passing grade of 80.4.

Since starting conference play however, Moss has struggled to protect the football, with four interceptions across his last three starts against Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. For a Penn State team that is top 20 in the country in turnover margin, that could be troublesome for Moss and the Trojans.

Moss has had a deep receiving corps to lean on despite the losses of Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice to the NFL. Seven Trojans have 120 or more receiving yards on the year. For reference, Penn State has just four that have eclipsed that number.

Sophomores Zachariah Branch and Ja'Kobi Lane are pacing the Trojans with 21 receptions apiece, while Lane leads the group with 234 yards and four touchdowns. Kyron Ware-Hudson is the third pass catcher with over 200 yards, having 226 on 18 receptions.

Tight end Lake McRee and running back Jo'quavious Marks are both over 130 receiving yards this season, offering support outside of the wide receiver corps for Moss and the Trojans.

USC's offensive line hasn't helped matters, being 28th-worst in pressures allowed with 52 through five games, according to Pro Football Focus. They've also surrendered eight sacks, which is in the bottom half of the country this season.

While the passing attack has been the strength of the offense, Jo'quavious Marks leads a backfield averaging 149 yards per game, which ranks 10th in the Big Ten this season. That number is a result of the third fewest attempts in the conference, more than just Purdue and UCLA. Marks is the unquestioned lead back, with 468 yards and four scores on the year.