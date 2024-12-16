Published Dec 16, 2024
USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson commits to Penn State
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The Penn State Nittany Lions have been looking to add playmakers to their wide receiver this offseason and on Monday evening, they were able to add one of the better playmakers in the transfer portal this winter.

USC wide receiver transfer Kyron Hudson announced his decision to commit to the Nittany Lions on Monday evening after taking an official visit to Happy Valley.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Hudson will come to Happy Valley after playing four seasons with the Trojans, recording 72 receptions for 807 yards and eight touchdowns. He has one year of eligibility remaining with the Nittany Lions.

This season, Hudson recorded 38 receptions for 472 yards and three touchdowns for USC including a five-reception, 83-yard game against LSU in the Trojans' season opener. That performance also included a memorable one-handed catch.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Pro Football Focus gave Hudson an overall offensive grade this season of 68.2 but he did have a 90.8 drop grade from PFF as well. This season, Hudson recorded zero drops on 64 targets. For his career, Hudson has just two drops on 100 career targets.


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board