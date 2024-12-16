USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson commits to Penn State

The Penn State Nittany Lions have been looking to add playmakers to their wide receiver this offseason and on Monday evening, they were able to add one of the better playmakers in the transfer portal this winter.
USC wide receiver transfer Kyron Hudson announced his decision to commit to the Nittany Lions on Monday evening after taking an official visit to Happy Valley.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Hudson will come to Happy Valley after playing four seasons with the Trojans, recording 72 receptions for 807 yards and eight touchdowns. He has one year of eligibility remaining with the Nittany Lions.
This season, Hudson recorded 38 receptions for 472 yards and three touchdowns for USC including a five-reception, 83-yard game against LSU in the Trojans' season opener. That performance also included a memorable one-handed catch.
Pro Football Focus gave Hudson an overall offensive grade this season of 68.2 but he did have a 90.8 drop grade from PFF as well. This season, Hudson recorded zero drops on 64 targets. For his career, Hudson has just two drops on 100 career targets.
