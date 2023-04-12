Late on Wednesday night, Penn State men's basketball picked up their second transfer portal commitment of the Mike Rhoades commitment in VCU forward Nick Kern . He joins Ace Baldwin as former VCU player to join Rhoades in Happy Valley.

The St. Louis (MO) native averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists over 35 games this past season while shooting 62% from the field. This past season, Kern started in 19 games this past season after being a rotational player in his first season with the program in 2021-2022. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound forward played 17.6 minutes per game this past season while seeing his shooting percentage increase drastically from 38.7% to 62.0%. He also shot 64.5% from within the perimeter.

Kern will join the aforementioned Baldwin as well as guard Kayne Clary and center Demetrius Lilly on the Nittany Lions roster as the only scholarship players. Guard Jameel Brown who entered the transfer portal shortly after Micah Shrewsberry's departure, has been seen with the team, however since Rhoades took over.

The Nittany Lions are expected to host another VCU transfer, Jalen DeLoach on campus this weekend for an official visit as well.