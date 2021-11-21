Veilleux debut reminds of another Penn State No. 9

Christian Veilleux's performance with both his arm and his legs had some Penn State fans reminiscing about another recent Nittany Lions' No. 9.

The similarities were, at times, a bit too on the nose. The most obvious one is the jersey number, the No. 9 that has become synonymous with one name when it comes to Penn State football. Then there was the situation, filling in for a veteran quarterback who was forced out mid-game and could well be moving on from the program at the close of the season. But the biggest similarity, to many, was the way that the two performed.

In his debut performance for Penn State, true freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux couldn't help but remind fans and media alike of former Nittany Lions' star Trace McSorley. McSorley, like Veilleux was forced into action when Christian Hackenberg went out injured early in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl against Georgia. While McSorley wasn't perfect, the then redshirt freshman showed flashes of promise in helping Penn State fight back from a 24-3 deficit against the Bulldogs before eventually falling late, 24-17. Rutgers is not Georgia, of course, even if that Georgia team wasn't the same one that many are picking to win a national championship this season. But the similarities in play were pretty striking. Like McSorley, Veilleux took a little while to settle in, stalling out and showing up and down play in his early possessions. But also like McSorley, Veilleux showed poise, looking in control of the offense and making some plays that led fans in attendance and watching on TV to see why coaches had heaped praise on the freshman in recent weeks. A quick look at the box score shows similarities as well. Veilleux threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns while going 15-of-24 (62.5 percent) on the day, while McSorley, in more limited action against a tougher defense, went 14-of-27 (51.8 percent) for 142 two touchdowns and no picks. On the ground, both were effective when need be. McSorley ran the ball seven times for 31 yards (4.4 yards per carry), while Veilleux toted the rock 10 times for 36 yards (3.6 yards per carry). In fact, Veilleux showed a good deal of mobility for a quarterback that Big Ten Network broadcaster and Penn State legend Matt Millen informed the masses wasn't much of a runner. The Canadian import did, after all, clock a 40 time in the 4.6 range at the Elite 11 camp as a senior in high school.

