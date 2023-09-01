Every Friday our Penn State Athletics experts here at Happy Valley Insider put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Nittany Lions recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Penn State fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Penn State HC James Franklin on Drew Allar's training camp: "He's been really, really good. His decision making has been good. His completion percentage has been really good. Then another thing that's really cool is having all this data. Then you're able to go back and compare to historical data. You're able to compare it to Trace McSorley, to Sean Clifford, so on and so forth.

I thought he had a great camp. All of his numbers were really good. There's been some great situations that have come up in terms of how we cover situational football, whether it's two-minute, four-minute, how to manage all those types of things."

Franklin on OC Mike Yurcich moving from the field to the booth for play calling: "Danny has been a big part of that. Danny, now spending over a year with Mike, knowing how Mike wants to do things. Danny playing for me, coaching for me. There's a lot of alignment there. He’s built a ton of respect with our quarterbacks. So, I think that's played a big part in it."

Franklin on the green light guys to start the season: "What these guys I would say, these guys have shown that they're the closest not just to play on defense but also have significant roles on special teams. I think that's one of the big things out there for recruits and players, whether it's in college or even in the NFL."