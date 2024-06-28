Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Penn State Athletics

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Every Friday, the Happy Valley Insider team of Penn State Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on the Nittany Lions recruiting efforts and team news.

This format allows die hard Penn State fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team and how they are performing.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

LATEST RECRUIT SCOOP.....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement