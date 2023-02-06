Recently, a four-star prospect and Rivals100 quarterback Michael Van Buren out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore (MD) took an unofficial visit to Penn State, getting back on campus for the first time since October when he took in the Nittany Lions' Stripe Out matchup against Ohio State.

For the visit, Van Buren alongside friends and family was also joined by Sharpshot, a Youtube channel that follows multiple top collegiate recruits, joining Van Buren on the visit and giving viewers an inside look.

In early January, the top-100 prospect released his top eight of Cincinnati, Maryland, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

During his recruitment, Van Buren has been a frequent visitor to Hapyp Valley including making four trips since January of 2022 and five in total. It's by far the most trips he's made to any school in his recruitment.

The Nittany Lions currently hold two commitments in their 2024 recruiting class with a pair of four-star, Rivals250 prospects in OL Cooper Cousins and LB Anthony Speca.