WATCH: UCLA coach DeShaun Foster looks back on Oregon loss

Staff
BruinBlitz
UCLA sits at 1-3 on the season and loser of its last three games with another top-10 matchup coming up this weekend on the road against Penn State. The Bruins continue to struggle to put enough points on the scoreboard to come away with victories, and there will again be plenty for head coach DeShaun Foster and his staff to evaluate and assess this week.

Monday evening, the UCLA coach met with reporters to look back on last week's loss to the Ducks and break down where his team has to improve moving ahead this season.

Video recorded by staff writer Tracy McDannald.

