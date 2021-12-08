 Wednesday PSU Notebook: Latest on DC search, new WR transfer target
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-08 00:40:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wednesday PSU Notebook: Latest on DC search, new WR transfer target

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

After speaking with a few different sources, Nittany Nation was able to gather some intel on the ongoing search for a new Defensive Coordinator, a new transfer portal name to watch and a possibility that Penn State could lose three assistants this offseason.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

TWO NAMES SURFACING AS POTENTIAL PSU STAFF CANDIDATES.....


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}