Welcome home: A look at Penn State's 2022 early enrollees

Starting Monday, the Penn State football program will have nine members of its sixth-ranked 2022 recruiting class on campus to begin their collegiate careers. The class features 23 total commitments and is the second-ranked class of the James Franklin era in Happy Valley. The only class ranked higher is the Nittany Lions' 2018 recruiting class, which was ranked fifth in the country and featured players such as Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh, Jahan Dotson, Pat Freiermuth, Jesse Luketa, and PJ Mustipher. "We’re very, very pleased. The early enrollee thing continues to grow for us, which I think is positive when the situation fits the family and the high school. So overall, we're excited about this," Franklin said at his early signing day press conference. We took a deeper look at Penn State's nine early enrollees in 2022, discussing their recruitment, their final seasons of high school (or JUCO) football, and where they stand in their respective positional groups this offseason and heading into next season.

QB Drew Allar

Let's start at the top with the player many believe is the crown jewel of the Nittany Lions' recruiting class. A prototypical pro-style quarterback, Drew Allar comes into Happy Valley at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. He possesses elite arm strength and a skill set that has established him as the potential game-changer at quarterback that the program has been searching for during the Franklin era. Allar's recruitment with Penn State was a quick one. He was targeted shortly after the arrival of offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich joined last January and was offered at the end of January. He then committed to the Nittany Lions just over a month later on March 8. Despite seeing his stock skyrocket and receiving offers from schools such as Michigan, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennesee, and Texas A&M along the way, Allar remained firm in his commitment to the Nittany Lions. During his senior season, Allar continued to rise up the rankings as he completed 60% of his passes for 4,444 yards and 48 touchdowns, setting new records in his country. He also added 406 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Currently sitting at No. 71 nationally in the Rivals250 and No. 6 at his position, Allar could be set for another rise in his national ranking after a strong week in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl. Allar comes to Happy Valley as the Nittany Lions' most heralded quarterback recruit since Christian Hackenberg in the 2013. who was ranked No. 23 nationally second at the quarterback position.

WR Kaden Saunders

As of right now, Kaden Saunders is the Nittany Lions' second-ranked recruit in their 2022 recruiting class, behind only five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who checks in at No. 25 overall and as the nation's top-ranked strong-side defensive end. Another big signing out of Ohio, Saunders is another player that the Nittany Lions' coaching staff was able to develop a strong relationship early on in his recruitment. The first member of the 2022 class, Saunders committed to the program before his junior year at Westerville South (OH). During that season, he put up 47 receptions for 958 yards and 13 touchdowns, putting his name on the map across the country. Despite Saunders' breakout junior season, the 5-11, 170-pound wideout never wavered in his commitment. This is despite receiving offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M among others. Saunders looks to be the next in line in what has become a strong tradition of top wide receiver talent for the Nittany Lions, following in the footsteps of names such Chris Godwin, DaeSean Hamilton, KJ Hamler and Jahan Dotson in the Franklin era.

RB Nicholas Singleton

Like Allar, Nick Singleton comes to Happy Valley after a strong week in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl. After his strong showing, he could be set for a move up in the next set of rankings. The National Gatorade Player of the Year, Singleton rushed for 2,059 yards and 44 touchdowns as a senior and added 98 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions. For his career at Governor Mifflin (Pa.), Singleton racked up 6,326 yards and 116 career touchdowns, both Berks County records. Singleton's recruitment wasn't an easy one for the Nittany Lions. Franklin and his coaching staff had to fend off the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin to earn his commitment. Their hard work and determination to land the state's top offensive prospect paid off this past summer when Singleton committed to the Nittany Lions on July 6 despite a strong push from the Fighting Irish. Singleton enters the program with a quality opportunity to be an instant impact player for the Nittany Lions. He boasts terrific skill set, including great vision and the ability to burst through holes much like former Nittany Lions Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, and Journey Brown. Though he'll have to battle for playing time incumbent starter Keyvone Lee as well as Noah Cain, Caziah Holmes and potentially Devyn Ford and fellow freshman Kaytron Allen. Either way, Singleton should receive his fair share of opportunities throughout his freshman season.

RB Kaytron Allen

Singleton is joined by the aforementioned Allen as an early-enrollee. The Nittany Lions dipped back into IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida to land the Norfolk, Virginia native. Allen joined Penn State's 2022 recruiting class just 10 days after Singleton's commitment. The Nittany Lions landed the four-star, top-150 prospect over the likes of Florida, Georgia, and Michigan State while Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio State, Texas, USC and Wisconsin also offered. As a senior for IMG Academy, Allen scorers 27 touchdowns and tallied over 1,400 rushing yards, Like Singleton, he will have the opportunity to establish himself in the running back room and vie for early playing time with the Nittany Lions. Long term, Allen and Singleton could develop an impressive one-two punch for the Nittany Lions in the backfield.

QB Beau Pribula

York (PA) native Beau Pribula, one of the Nittany Lions' earliest commitments in the class, will join Allar in the quarterback room. The nation's sixth-ranked dual-threat quarterback, Pribula committed to Penn State early on in the process, picking the Nittany Lions over Nebraska, Northwestern, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wake Forest prior to his junior season. Pribula had a breakout season for Central York as a junior, leading the Panthers to a state runner-up finish in 2020 while passing for 2,156 yards and 34 touchdowns. Pribula backed up that performance as a senior, throwing for 2,676 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also improved his accuracy, completing 73 percent of his passes compared to from a 67% the year prior." Pribula enters a Penn State quarterback room where he'll be expected to compete with Allar and learn under Sean Clifford and Christian Veilleux. A lifelong Penn State fan, Pribula could be a rare case in college football of a quarterback being willing to wait for their turn even if it means being a backup quarterback for a few seasons before being handed the reins.

TE Jerry Cross

The Nittany Lions' highly-regarded tight end room will get even deeper heading into the spring as four-star Wisconsin native Jerry Cross comes aboard. He joins a room that already consists of former four-star products Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange as well as Tyler Warren, who impressed in his limited playing time this past season. Cross's recruitment was relatively straightforward for the Penn State coaching staff. The Nittany Lions quickly became his top choice shortly after being offered and after the staff had Cross hold off for a bit to ensure that he was truly ready to commit ,he was given the green light in July of 2020. Cross has had limited playing time over the last two years, playing in just three games over the past two season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an injury this past fall. In those three games for Rufus King High School (WI), Cross caught six balls for 250 yard and two touchdowns. Cross is a likely redshirt candidate for the 2022 season but could see the field as early as 2023.

DT Zane Durant

Depending on who you ask, Zane Durant is potentially the most underrated recruit of the Nittany Lions' class. The Orlando, Florida native committed to Penn State on the Fourth of July this past summer, picking the Nittany Lions over over Miami in addition to offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennesee, and UCF. Durant might not have the prototypical size for a defensive tackle at 6-1 and 260 pounds, but the combination of long arms and great burst off the ball gives him an opportunity to be a playmaker at defensive tackle in the future. The Florida native will likely redshirt in 2022 and continue his development both on the field and in the weight room. His long-term potential, however, makes Durant a very intriguing prospect for the Nittany Lions. He's an ideal fit for new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz who loves to get creative in the schemes and looks he gives opposing offenses.

WR Omari Evans

One of the Nittany Lions' last commitments in the 2022 class, Omari Evans joined just two weeks after taking an official visit to Happy Valley for Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn. Pinned as an athlete coming out of Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Texas, Evans enters the program as a wide receiver, a position he played sparingly for most of his high school career. In high school, Evans was used all around the field, spending time at quarterback, cornerback and wide receiver. As a senior, most of his playing time came at quarterback, where he passed for 853 yards and eight touchdowns while also producing 818 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Evans is relatively green at the wide receiver position, but his elite speed, elusiveness and dynamism with the ball in his hands could make it hard for Penn State'to keep him off the field as time goes on. A redshirt seems likely in 2022, but depending on how fast he can develop, Evans could be a part of the Nittany Lions' offense or special teams plans in 2023.

OT J.B. Nelson