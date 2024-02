On Wednesday Penn State added a commitment from four-star linebacker Dayshaun Burnett. The second four-star, in-state, and Rivals250 linebacker to commit to the Nittany Lions in four days, joining Alex Tatsch who committed on Sunday.

Unlike Tatsch, Burnett's long-term home may not be at linebacker. As we will get into, it would not be a surprise to see the Imani Christian Academy standout move to defensive end in college.