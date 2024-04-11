The Alabama prospect held offers from nearly every major program in the country but ultimately chose the Nittany Lions over Auburn, Miami, and Florida State.

The Penn State Nittany Lions added a major addition to their 2025 recruiting class on Thursday afternoon as they picked up a commitment from Elba, Alabama four-star tailback Alvin Henderson .

The four-star prospect is ranked as the No. 36 player nationally overall in the Rivals 2025 recruiting cycle and the nation's No. 3 tailback overall.



The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Henderson has been uber productive for Elba High School throughout his high school career thus far including putting up monster numbers as a junior. Through his first first three years of high school football, Henderson has totaled 7,274 career rushing yards and 132 career touchdowns. In 38 games played, he also had 33 games of 100+ yards.



Last season, Henderson rushed for 3,523 yards and 61 touchdowns. The four-star tailback also had his biggest games when it mattered the most, rushing for 300+ yards in three straight playoff games before Elba suffered a 27-24 loss in the Alabama 1A state semifinals.

