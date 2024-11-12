What is the latest injury update on Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton?

Over the course of the last month of Penn State Football's 2024 season, the health of star running back Nicholas Singleton has been one of the ongoing storylines.

After getting off to a strong start over the Nittany Lions' first four games of the season, totaling 408 rushing yards and 74 receiving yards, Singleton would miss their home matchup against UCLA. Since returning to action two weeks later against USC, Singleton has been a shell of himself.

In his four games since missing the UCLA game, the talented junior has just 35 carries for 135 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. A steep drop off from the 7.7 yards per carry that he averaged in his first four games.

That being said, over the last few weeks, Singleton has flashed that he could finally be getting healthy again, including this past weekend against Washington. In the Nittany Lions 35-6 win over the Huskies, Singleton had seven carries for 45 yards and three receptions for 14 yards. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown to open the second half but a Luke Reynolds holding call would negate the score. It was all positive signs for Singleton and more importantly the Nittany Lions' rushing attack.

However, a few minutes later, Singleton would leave the game for Penn State and return to the locker room in the third quarter and not be seen again for the rest of the evening.

On Monday during his weekly press conference, Penn State head coach James Franklin offered an update on Singleton.