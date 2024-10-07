What is the latest update on Penn State star running back Nick Singleton?

With tougher competition on the horizon including this upcoming weekend against the USC Trojans, the health of Singleton is of the utmost importance for the Nittany Lions offense.

As a result, the Nittany Lions rushing attack struggled against UCLA, being kept to just 2.8 yards per rush on 30 carries. Fellow junior tailback Kaytron Allen was solid but not great, totaling 78 yards on 21 carries.

"Again, I thought he was going last Saturday," Franklin said, reiterating his comments from his post game press conference on Saturday afternoon. "Didn't practice Tuesday, didn't practice Wednesday, when you guys were out there, and then was able to go limited on Thursday and was able to go limited on Friday which, as you guys know, is not a whole lot. The trainers take those guys and work them out on their own, so that's part of the evaluation," he added.

"Saturday, I wouldn't say he was 100%, but again, we thought he was going to go. So I guess my point is, he was very close to going last week. So as long as we don't have any setbacks this week, I would anticipate him going, and I also would anticipate him practicing Tuesday and Wednesday but we'll see how this whole thing plays out. But, yeah, we're very confident and I think Nick is very confident talking to him on Sunday, that he will be ready to go."

The Nittany Lions will travel to Los Angeles on Thursday ahead of their matchup on Saturday that is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. PT at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.