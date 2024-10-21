Advertisement






Published Oct 21, 2024
What is the line for Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin?
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions have opened as a touchdown favorite over the Wisconsin Badgers for their week nine road matchup in Madison.

Since the line opened on Sunday morning, the line has shifted slightly towards the Badgers with Penn State now a 6.5 point favorite. The over/under for the game is currently at 48 points, not moving since the opening line.

Penn State is coming off their second bye week of the 2024 season heading into the matchup, a much needed rest after a 33-30 win over USC in Los Angeles in week seven. The win moved the Nittany Lions record to 6-0 on the season.

Wisconsin now 5-2 on the season has won three straight games since losing back-to-back games against Alabama and USC. That being said, the level of opponents for the Badgers hasn't exactly been stellar over the last three weeks, their opponents consisting of Purdue, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.

Since 2014, the Nittany Lions are 27-8 as an away favorite and 11-1 since 2021. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is 0-3 since 2014 as a home dog and 0-2 since 2021. As an underdog in general, the Badgers have struggled with a 7-14 record since 2014 and 1-5 since 2021.

All-time, Penn State is 11-9 against Wisconsin and has won each of the last five matches dating back to 2012. Since 2005, Penn State has won eight of 10 matchups.

