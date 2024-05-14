Action Network has released their over/under odds-for-win totals for next fall's college football season. The popular sports betting site has set the Penn State Football over / under in win at 9.5 wins, the same number as last year.

This number shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as the Nittany Lions are coming off their second 10+ win season in a row and their fifth 10+ win season since James Franklin took over as head coach back in 2014.

Penn State won 10 games in the regular season last year, but couldn't get over the hump as they once again lost to Big Ten Conference peers Michigan and Ohio State. They also suffered a tough 35-28 loss to Ole Miss in the 2024 Peach Bowl to end the year.

None the less, by achieving a 10+ win season this upcoming fall, the Nittany Lions would earn their sixth in an nine-year stretch, a feat only done once between 1977-1986.

In terms of the Big Ten, Penn State's win total is tied with Michigan at 9.5 total wins and just behind Ohio State and Oregon, both of whom are listed at 10.5 wins. Check out the whole list of Big Ten teams over / under for wins below.

-- Ohio State (10.5)

-- Oregon (10.5)

-- Michigan (9.5)

-- Penn State (9.5)

-- Iowa (7.5)

-- Nebraska (7.5)

-- USC (7.5)

-- Washington (7.5)

-- Maryland (7)

-- Rutgers (6.5)

-- Wisconsin (6.5)

-- Illinois (5.5)

-- Indiana (5.5)

-- Northwestern (5.5)

-- UCLA (5.5)

-- Minnesota (5)

-- Michigan State (4.5)

-- Purdue (4.5)