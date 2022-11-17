There is a lot for Penn State hockey fans to like just 12 games into the season. From upsetting two No. 1 programs in consecutive weeks, to Liam Souliere's outstanding performances and the scoring depth that Penn State is getting from all four forward lines. However, there is one thing that has been a struggle since the season started: the power play. "It was the idea that our power play was an extension of our mentality," coach Guy Gadowsky said. "I think we've gotten away from that a little bit." In Penn State's last six games, which featured a sweep of Wisconsin, a split against Michigan and a split against Minnesota, the Nittany Lions have had 21 power-play opportunities. How many of those have they converted on? Once. In total, the Nittany Lions have had 34 power play chances and have four power-play goals, which converts into a success rate of 11.8% That is the second-worst in the Big Ten.

So how can a team with so much offense and talent only score one power-play goal in 21 chances? We are about to find out why. In college hockey, we don't have the luxury of the advanced analytics that the NHL has. We can't see the possession metrics, heat maps, etc. All we can do is just rewatch each power play and see what they are doing wrong. Teams are not expected to convert on every single chance it gets on the man-advantage. But good teams can't score on the power play one time on 21 opportunities. Penn State's man-advantage unit consists of four forwards and one defensemen. Ashton Calder, Connor MacEachern, Ben Schoen, Kevin Wall, Connor McMenamin and Jimmy Dowd are the five on ice for the Lions. The second unit consists of Christian Berger, Danny Dzhaniyev, Ryan Kirwan, Kevin Wall and Ture Linden. However, let's look at a positive of the power play unit. A huge part of a power play is a clean zone entry. Penn State has done a good job of getting into the offensive zone and then setting up its umbrella formation. Schoen or Dowd are the usual puck carriers. The goal of the power play is to get the puck to MacEachern so he can draw the opposing penalty killers toward him, so he can either shoot or fake a shot and pass to the middle where Calder or McMenamin are. "It's a tough part of the game and something we have to continue to work out," MacEachern said. "I don't think we're worried about it. We know we have the capability in the room of doing what we need to do to be successful on the power play."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxkZXImIzM5O3MgUFBHIHNuYXBzIGEgc3RyZWFrIG9mIDE1LXN0 cmFpZ2h0IHVuc3VjY2Vzc2Z1bCBtYW4tYWR2YW50YWdlIG9wcG9ydHVuaXRp ZXMgZm9yIFBlbm4gU3RhdGUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DOWxT TmFOeEFEIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQzlsU05hTnhBRDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIE1lbuKAmXMgSG9ja2V5IChAUGVublN0YXRlTUhL WSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVNSEtZ L3N0YXR1cy8xNTg2NTM0NDE5NjI3NTQ4NjcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==