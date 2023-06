On Wednesday, Penn State finally picked up their first wide receiver commitment in the 2024 recruiting class as Roman Catholic (PA) standout Tyseer Denmark. Now that Marques Hagans has commitment one under his belt at Penn State at the position, could it be just the first of a few dominoes to fall for the Nittany Lions at the position? Happy Valley Insider takes a look at the other notable wide receiver prospects remaining on Penn State's board.