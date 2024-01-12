Going into the offseason, the Penn State football staff knew it needed to address losses in some key areas in order to have success and try to get to the top as a program in the 2024 season.

One of those areas is in the defensive backfield, where the Nittany Lions are losing its two starting cornerbacks who will both be NFL-bound in Kalen King and Johnny Dixon, along with nickelback Daequan Hardy.

While junior Cam Miller will surely start at one cornerback position next season and King Mack seemingly having a leg up at the nickel spot, the other cornerback position is wide open for competition.

On Thursday, Penn State addressed the need for depth in the secondary and have brought in two former SEC cornerbacks in Georgia transfer A.J. Harris and Florida transfer Jalen Kimber.

Let's break down what the additions mean for the outlook of Penn State's defensive backfield in 2024.