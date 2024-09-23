What time will Penn State face UCLA in Week 6?

The Nittany Lions and Bruins will face off at 12:00 p.m. ET, making it a bright and early 9:00 a.m. kickoff time for UCLA fans back in California.

The Big Ten Conference announced teh kickoff times for week six of the college football season which includes the Penn State Nittany Lions welcoming the UCLA Bruins to town for the first time since 1967.

The Nittany Lions and Bruins have met six times in history but have not faced each other since the 1968 season when Penn State defeated UCLA 2-16 in Los Angeles at the Rose Bowl in a regular season contest.

UCLA has made three prior trips to State College, falling in their first trip in 1963 17-14 before taking home victories in 1965 (24-22) and 1967 (17-15). UCLA also defeated Penn State in Los Angeles in 1964 (21-14) and 1966 (49-11).

Before Penn State takes on UCLA, they'll look to dispatch No. 19 Illinois this weekend at Beaver Stadium in primetime. The Fighting Illini enter this weekend with a 4-0 record after defeating No. 22 Nebraska this past weekend in Lincoln. The Nittany Lions are 3-0 and are coming off a 58-0 rout of Kent State.

The Bruins entering week five of the season with a 1-2 record are coming off a 34-17 loss to LSU in Baton Rouge, their second straight loss after falling to Indiana at home in week three 42-13. The schedule won't get any easier for Deshaun Foster's program as they'll take on No. 8 Oregon this weekend at home.

UCLA has already done a ton of traveling this season with trips to Hawaii and LSU. Their tip to Penn State won't be their last cross country road trip either as they'll face Rutgers on October 19. After October, the Bruins will not travel further east than Nebraska and will play each of their last four games on the West Coast.