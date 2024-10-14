WHAT TO KNOW: 2025 DB Josh Johnson commits to Penn State

On Monday evening, Penn State picked up commitment No. 25 in their 2025 recruiting class as three-star defensive back Josh Johnson committed to the Nittany Lions, less than a week after decommitting from the Louisville Cardinals.

Johnson is the fourth defensive back commitment for the Nittany Lions in the cycle, joining safety Braswell Thomas and cornerbacks Daryus Dixson, Xxavier Thomas, and Jahmir Joseph. He's also the third prospect to flip his commitment to the Nittany Lions in this cycle.

Below, Happy Valley Insider goes over what Penn State fans need to know about Johnson and what the commitment means for the Nittany Lions.